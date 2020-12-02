Advertisement

ATM stolen from Lexington bank recovered

ATM stolen from City National Bank recovered in Lexington.
ATM stolen from City National Bank recovered in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the person who stole an ATM from a Lexington bank early Wednesday morning.

Police were alerted to the theft by City National Bank on Walden Drive.

Officers in the area found the ATM down the road from the bank, along with a truck that was used to rip the machine out of the ground.

Police said the truck used in the crime was reported stolen.

Officers told WKYT it appears the driver got spooked and ran off before being able to get into the ATM.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total for COVID-19 cases and deaths
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop
Crash Update
Several crashes slow traffic on I-75 in Lexington
Matt Jones announced Tuesday morning he has made the decision to sell KentuckySportsRadio.com.
Matt Jones says he has sold Kentucky Sports Radio website
The number of COVID-19 cases more than doubled in 25 of Kentucky’s 120 counties during November...
Fact Check | Where COVID-19 cases increased most in November

Latest News

Another system will move in on Thursday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain will transition to snow this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another system is on the way
A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against a Lexington business for ignoring a...
WATCH | Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced new steps taken to combat racial inequality on Tuesday.
WATCH | City of Lexington taking new steps to combat racial inequality