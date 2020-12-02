ATM stolen from Lexington bank recovered

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the person who stole an ATM from a Lexington bank early Wednesday morning.

Police were alerted to the theft by City National Bank on Walden Drive.

Officers in the area found the ATM down the road from the bank, along with a truck that was used to rip the machine out of the ground.

Police said the truck used in the crime was reported stolen.

Officers told WKYT it appears the driver got spooked and ran off before being able to get into the ATM.

