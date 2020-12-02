Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another System Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another cold night ahead, but it shouldn’t be as cold as what we had this morning. Lows drop into the low and middle 20s with a few clouds moving in.

Those clouds will quickly thicken on Thursday as another system moves our way. This could spawn a light shower or a touch of a mix in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Chilly rains take over into Friday as highs stay in the upper 30s and low 40s. As this system moves away, a few flurries will be possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday are mainly in the 30s.

A light snow maker looks to move in here Sunday night and Monday as our temps stay well below normal. That’s a setup that continues through next week.

