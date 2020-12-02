Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another System Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another cold night ahead, but it shouldn’t be as cold as what we had this morning. Lows drop into the low and middle 20s with a few clouds moving in.

Those clouds will quickly thicken on Thursday as another system moves our way. This could spawn a light shower or a touch of a mix in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Chilly rains take over into Friday as highs stay in the upper 30s and low 40s. As this system moves away, a few flurries will be possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday are mainly in the 30s.

A light snow maker looks to move in here Sunday night and Monday as our temps stay well below normal. That’s a setup that continues through next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total for COVID-19 cases and deaths
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day of pandemic; highest positivity rate since May
The number of COVID-19 cases more than doubled in 25 of Kentucky’s 120 counties during November...
Fact Check | Where COVID-19 cases increased most in November

Latest News

Delivery Co-op allows restaurants and customers to pay a flat fee, then their workers deliver...
New food delivery service in Lexington focusing on locally-owned restaurants; testing out robots
“In September, we had approximately 100 new diagnoses, whereas in October we went up to 300,...
Doctors ask community to take COVID-19 seriously as cases surge in Danville
Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider says they are no longer making or serving food and drink inside...
Brewed stops serving food & drink; still open as ‘community event space’
A pet may seem like a nice idea for a gift this year, but scammers know that too. The Better...
Better Business Bureau warns of pet scams during pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day of pandemic; highest positivity rate since May