Advertisement

Coroner releases name of victim found with gunshot wound after Lexington crash

Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim found dead with a gunshot wound after a crash in Lexington has been released.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Winchester Road and Midland Place. Police said an SUV was overturned in a large culvert. A man was found dead under the vehicle.

Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says the victim has been identified as 37-year-old DeShawn Jimerson, of Washington State.

The coroner confirmed Jimerson was shot, but wouldn’t say how many times. He also said it was clear the injuries suffered from the crash were enough to kill someone.

Ginn says he is waiting on the state medical examiner to make a final ruling on the cause of death.

Police have ruled Jimerson’s death a homicide.

The case is Lexington’s record-breaking 31st homicide of the year. The previous record of 30 was set last year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total for COVID-19 cases and deaths
Crash Update
Several crashes slow traffic on I-75 in Lexington
The number of COVID-19 cases more than doubled in 25 of Kentucky’s 120 counties during November...
Fact Check | Where COVID-19 cases increased most in November
Matt Jones announced Tuesday morning he has made the decision to sell KentuckySportsRadio.com.
Matt Jones says he has sold Kentucky Sports Radio website

Latest News

The fire was reported at Wholesale Hardwood Interiors, located at 1030 Campbellsville Bypass,...
Fire crews battle flames at Campbellsville business
Our first stop for today’s Still Serving segment is Mr. Brews Taphouse in Lexington. They’re a...
Still Serving: Mr. Brews Taphouse, Alfalfa
Still Serving: Mr. Brews Taphouse, Alfalfa
Still Serving: Mr. Brews Taphouse, Alfalfa
There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department...
Lexington reports 296 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths