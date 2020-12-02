Coroner releases name of victim found with gunshot wound after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim found dead with a gunshot wound after a crash in Lexington has been released.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Winchester Road and Midland Place. Police said an SUV was overturned in a large culvert. A man was found dead under the vehicle.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says the victim has been identified as 37-year-old DeShawn Jimerson, of Washington State.

The coroner confirmed Jimerson was shot, but wouldn’t say how many times. He also said it was clear the injuries suffered from the crash were enough to kill someone.

Ginn says he is waiting on the state medical examiner to make a final ruling on the cause of death.

Police have ruled Jimerson’s death a homicide.

The case is Lexington’s record-breaking 31st homicide of the year. The previous record of 30 was set last year.

