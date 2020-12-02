Advertisement

David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of killing Savannah Spurlock has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Court records confirm David Sparks pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence on Monday.

Sparks was arrested in July of 2019 after Spurlock disappeared in January of that year. Spurlock was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Lexington bar.

Court documents state that Sparks intentionally caused Spurlock’s death on the morning of January 4, 2019. The documents say he wrapped her body in plastic bags and then took her body to his parents’ home on Fall Lick Road and buried her.

Police have not said exactly how Spurlock died.

Final sentencing is scheduled for December 17. The Commonwealth has recommended a 50-year sentence.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

