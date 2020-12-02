Doctors ask community to take COVID-19 seriously as cases surge in Danville

BOYLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of COVID-19 are surging in Danville.

“In September, we had approximately 100 new diagnoses, whereas in October we went up to 300, and just for November we had close to 900,” said Dr. Chris Petrey, with Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Petrey says with more cases, comes more hospitalizations. Some in critical condition. Currently, eight people are in Ephraim McDowell‘s ICU, with seven of those on ventilators, including one patient in their 20s.

“That’s incredibly difficult to have to look at someone that young who has so much life ahead of them and know that they may not make it,” Dr. Petrey said.

The hospital has opened new beds for COVID-19 patients and moved healthcare workers around to make sure those areas are staffed.

While they’re doing everything they can to care for the community, they’re asking people to take the virus seriously.

“I tell my friends and children that it’s like Russian roulette because if you get the virus you may have a sore throat, you may be fatigued, you may have no symptoms, or you may die,” Dr. Petrey said. “You just don’t know what your luck is going to be.”

Doctors at Ephraim McDowell say almost all of the cases they’re seeing are the results of large gatherings and church services.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.