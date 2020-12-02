Advertisement

Doctors ask community to take COVID-19 seriously as cases surge in Danville

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of COVID-19 are surging in Danville.

“In September, we had approximately 100 new diagnoses, whereas in October we went up to 300, and just for November we had close to 900,” said Dr. Chris Petrey, with Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Petrey says with more cases, comes more hospitalizations. Some in critical condition. Currently, eight people are in Ephraim McDowell‘s ICU, with seven of those on ventilators, including one patient in their 20s.

“That’s incredibly difficult to have to look at someone that young who has so much life ahead of them and know that they may not make it,” Dr. Petrey said.

The hospital has opened new beds for COVID-19 patients and moved healthcare workers around to make sure those areas are staffed.

While they’re doing everything they can to care for the community, they’re asking people to take the virus seriously.

“I tell my friends and children that it’s like Russian roulette because if you get the virus you may have a sore throat, you may be fatigued, you may have no symptoms, or you may die,” Dr. Petrey said. “You just don’t know what your luck is going to be.”

Doctors at Ephraim McDowell say almost all of the cases they’re seeing are the results of large gatherings and church services.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total for COVID-19 cases and deaths
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day of pandemic; highest positivity rate since May
The number of COVID-19 cases more than doubled in 25 of Kentucky’s 120 counties during November...
Fact Check | Where COVID-19 cases increased most in November

Latest News

Delivery Co-op allows restaurants and customers to pay a flat fee, then their workers deliver...
New food delivery service in Lexington focusing on locally-owned restaurants; testing out robots
Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider says they are no longer making or serving food and drink inside...
Brewed stops serving food & drink; still open as ‘community event space’
A pet may seem like a nice idea for a gift this year, but scammers know that too. The Better...
Better Business Bureau warns of pet scams during pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day of pandemic; highest positivity rate since May