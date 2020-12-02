Fire crews battle flames at Campbellsville business

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames at a business in Campbellsville.

The fire was reported at Wholesale Hardwood Interiors, located at 1030 Campbellsville Bypass, around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Campbellsville dispatchers.

Crews from the Campbellsville Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department and Adair County Fire are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

