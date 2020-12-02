‘I was ready to give up’: Community rallies around people left homeless in Harlan fire

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A fire in downtown Harlan Saturday night left several families without a home. After an investigation, police charged Adam Mills with Arson.

“Everything that I built in that apartment was everything to me. It was everything to me,” said Ashley Rembert who lived in the building.

Rembert fought addiction for years. After she left Cumberland Hope Community in 2017, she made a home for herself on First Street in Harlan.

“Whenever I came here I had absolutely nothing like nothing,” said Rembert.

Now, she is left with nothing again after the fire destroyed her apartment.

“It’s different for a person like me because I’ve never been a productive member of society and like I earned my way,” said Rembert.

Rembert says he heard Adam mills fighting with his brother and the landlord and threatened to set the building on fire.

“I watched him pour gasoline all over that back apartment and whenever he poured all over the apartment that’s when I knew stuff was getting real,” said Rembert.

She knocked on everyone’s door, telling them to get out of the building.

“I heard a big noise and before I knew it there was flames and smoke,” she said.

As she watched her apartment burn, she felt hopeless and was tempted to fall back into her addiction.

“I was ready to give up. I swear I was,” Rembert said.

Within hours of the fire, the community rallied around the victims of the fire.

“People just pour out. We’ve received close to $5,000 in donations just in monetary donations for these families,” said Leslie Bledsoe, president of With Love From Harlan.

Just days after the fire, each victim of the fire has a new apartment with people donating furniture, clothes and anything they need.

“I’ve had to set my phone down so many times because it’s like what am I going to do with all this stuff that people are just wanting to give me,” said Rembert. “This has made me tougher. It’s made me realize like how strong I really am. I believe today that I can get through anything clean and sober. I believe that with my whole heart.”

Giving those like Rembert, the ability to get back on their feet.

“They are just starting over again. The only thing that they will have that is new is a roof over their head and a bed, so they will need everything else,” said Bledsoe.

The love from the county is giving Rembert hope and strength to start over.

“I lost all that stuff in that apartment but I’ve gained so much more like I’ve gained so much more in here and it’s been rewarding,” said Rembert.

On Friday, there will be a ‘packing party’ to help unload new furniture and items into the fire victims’ new apartments.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.