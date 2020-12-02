Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another system is on the way

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next round of wintry weather could arrive by this weekend.

Yesterday, I was talking about all of the ups and downs with this next system. It featured rain, wintry mix, and snow. All of those things will come at us later this week. I also think that it could end up being a lot snowier! I wasn’t convinced when the data started bouncing around and lost this setup. Now, it is all coming back around! This system will get cranked up and roll in from our southwest. It all begins with wind and rain on Thursday.

Colder air will eventually catch up to the moisture, and snow will once again fly!

Let’s break this thing down.

- Gusty showers blow in on Thursday

- Rain keeps rolling on Friday

- Snow develops on Saturday

- Accumulations look like a possibility

We’ll keep a very close eye on this whole situation. It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

