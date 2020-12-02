Advertisement

Lexington reports 296 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 296 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The health department says the latest report also includes seven deaths from the past six weeks that have been confirmed as COVID-19-related deaths.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Fayette County since the beginning of the pandemic to 17,699. The death toll is at 120.

Lexington reported 6,070 new COVID-19 cases in November, more than the previous two months combined. The health department says November had almost 35% of all the cases they’ve seen since their first case on March 8.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 28
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14
  • 255 cases, Nov. 11
  • 247 cases, Nov. 24
  • 245 cases, Nov. 16

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 72.1 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The state’s total number of cases is 183,164. The death toll is 1,943 and the state’s positivity rate is 9.59 percent.

