No. 7 Kansas overcomes offensive woes, beats No. 20 Kentucky

Kentucky was led by Brandon Boston Jr. and Davion Mintz, who each scored 12
Kansas outlasts Kentucky 65-62 in Champions Classic
Kansas outlasts Kentucky 65-62 in Champions Classic(Phil Ellsworth, ESPN Images,)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jalen Wilson scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and posted his first double-double to help No. 7 Kansas get past No. 20 Kentucky 65-62 in the Champions Classic. Wilson grabbed 10 rebounds as the Jayhawks won their second straight since losing to top-ranked Gonzaga in their opener. Ochai Agbaji had 17 points for Kansas. Kentucky was led by Brandon Boston Jr. and Davion Mintz, who each scored 12. Mintz had a chance to tie it with five seconds to go but his 3-pointer was off the mark and Kansas grabbed the rebound.

