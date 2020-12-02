Still Serving: Mr. Brews Taphouse, Alfalfa

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy December everyone.

2020 is almost over and thank goodness for that.

Our first stop for today’s Still Serving segment is Mr. Brews Taphouse in Lexington. They’re a craft-beer focused restaurant with 60 rotating drafts and a menu that features burgers and fresh-cut fries.

And for you families out there, they have a great meal deal for $36. You get four gourmet burgers and two family-baskets of fries. Add some beer and that’s a perfect combo for dinner.

“Obviously we have 60 taps so I think our go-to is take home a growler with you. So, you still get a variety of craft beer in your life even though we can’t sit and enjoy each other at the bar right now,” said Nathan Canavera, Mr. Brews Taphouse owner.

And I know it’s tough around the holidays, but if you’re able, get out there and support your local restaurants.

“You know those sports teams your kids played on or you came and asked for donations, go back and support those guys now,” Canavera said. “The one that sponsored jerseys and took care of the local community let’s get out and support those guys.”

Our next stop is Alfalfa on East Main Street in downtown Lexington.

They are open for carryout only and you can give them a call at 859-523-0426. They have a delicious menu plus a holiday menu that features eggplant parmesan, Shepherd’s pie and jackfruit crab cakes. Go and check them out.

And, as always, if you have a restaurant that you want us to feature, email us at stillserving@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.