Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day of pandemic; highest positivity rate since May

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve got the foremost experts in the country saying we’ve got a winning game plan,” said Gov. Beshear. “The question is, is everybody going to do their part to execute that game plan? We can stop this surge. It’s in our hands. I certainly am going to try my best each and every day.”

Gov. Beshear reported 3,601 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 186,765 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.62 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 379 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 37 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, making it Kentucky’s deadliest day. The state death total is now 1,980.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 61-year-old man from Allen County; an 80-year-old woman and two men, ages 49 and 94, from Boone County; an 82-year-old man from Campbell County; a 90-year-old woman and four men, ages 48, 61, 62 and 93, from Daviess County; an 86-year-old woman and two men, ages 74 and 86, from Fayette County; a 62-year-old woman from Floyd County; two women, ages 71 and 90, from Franklin County; an 84-year-old man from Graves County; a 70-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 58-year-old man from Hardin County; a 46-year-old woman from Henderson County; an 88-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 83 and 96, and an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County; three men, ages 67, 74 and 90, from Jessamine County; two women, ages 81 and 82, and an 85-year-old man from Kenton County; two women, both 61, from McLean County; a 95-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 59-year-old woman from Montgomery County; an 85-year-old man from Ohio County; an 82-year-old man from Trigg County; and a 46-year-old man from Warren County.

As of Wednesday, 1,768 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 427 are in the ICU, and 234 are on ventilators.

