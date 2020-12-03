Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching another system ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a short dry stint in the forecast, we are watching another system moving our way that is expected to bring chilly showers and even some snow chances back to the Commonwealth.

We have a frosty start to this Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to lower 20s across the state, so you may need to start those cars early or break out the ice scrapper again. Clouds will be on the right throughout the day, meaning sunny skies will begin the day will become cloudy as we get towards the afternoon and evening. These clouds will be associated with our next system that looms just off to our west. Right now, dry air could limit rain reaching this far east, but a few isolated chances can’t be ruled out, and because of the cold air aloft, if we do get any precipitation, some of it could fall as a bit of light sleet. Highs by this afternoon will reach into the mid to lower-40s.

By Friday, morning temperatures will again be on the cold side but only start around the mid-30s. Some areas could start with frost again, but cloudy skies will generally be around with a light to moderate wind. Throughout the day on Friday, showers will be moving through the state as our next system tracks from the west to east. These showers will be chilly throughout the day but should stay as rain and not mix quite yet to wintry weather due to temperatures being above freezing. Highs on Friday are expected to reach into the upper 40s and lower 30s.

Showers will slowly transition into some wintry weather by early Saturday morning with some light snow possible, especially for parts of eastern and southeastern Kentucky. We’ll keep some of those on and off flurries going on Sunday evening and night ahead of more light snow coming in for Monday as we continue our northwest flow. Not only will we keep below-average temperatures through the weekend, but even next week looks to stay on this colder pattern as well. Highs through the weekend will remain in the mid to upper 30s Saturday and around 40 on Sunday, with the same pattern continuing into the next workweek.

