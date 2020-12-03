Advertisement

Another metal monolith appears on Calif. hiking trail

By KEYT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) - The monolith frenzy that captured the world’s attention last week continues after another appeared on a hiking trail in California.

“I think it’s a great way to get people to go hiking,” Dennis Swanson said.

It’s unclear who, or what, brought it up, but hikers have been climbing roughly two miles up Pine Mountain to see it.

“I passed it on the way up, and I didn’t think too much of it,” Daniel Tagalog said. “And I just went back to my car and then two dudes at the bottom were like ‘Did you see it? Did you see it?’ And I was like, ‘I saw it, but I didn’t know what it was.’”

The mysterious metal monument has taken hikers by surprise and it has since started trending on social media.

“My son just showed me something on social media, so we decided to make the hike at the last minute just to come on up and take a look because I am pretty sure it wasn’t here yesterday,” Swanson said.

The first metal monolith was discovered by a helicopter in a remote area in Utah. It’s appearance and disappearance became a sensation across the internet.

“I think it disappeared in Utah and landed right here in Atascadero,” Blake Kuhn said.

Another monolith was reportedly found over the weekend in Romania.

The sightings have drawn comparisons to “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Experts, however, have said that the possibility these objects are the work of aliens is “unlikely.”

Copyright 2020 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day of pandemic; highest positivity rate since May
The coffee shop off of Nicholasville Road is still open Wednesday morning, despite a court...
Brewed still open, offers discount for first responders after being ordered by judge to close
Michael Dean Tate, 78, was arrested at his home in Georgia on Nov. 14, 2019, in connection with...
Man pleads guilty to rape, sodomy and kidnapping in 1978 cold case, prosecutor says
The number of COVID-19 cases more than doubled in 25 of Kentucky’s 120 counties during November...
Fact Check | Where COVID-19 cases increased most in November

Latest News

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK sewage plant
Paraprofessional Jessica Wein helps Josh Nazzaro stay focused while attending class virtually...
School closings threaten gains of students with disabilities
The sheriff’s office says they are looking for Matthew Wilson and Una Mae Singleton.
Two people wanted for questioning in connection with Lincoln County murder case
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, introduces former...
Ex-coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom