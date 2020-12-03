Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ugly Weather For Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our next weather maker is currently pressing in from the west and is set to bring rain and some snow to the bluegrass state. This continues to be part of a very active setup, featuring a lot of upper lows that are tough to track and time properly. It’s also a pattern that continues to be skewed colder than normal for the start of December.

Another system rolls in later tonight into Friday with a cold rain likely for many. The heaviest rain will be across the south and east.

The rain may end as a touch of snow Saturday morning across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. This will be a colder day with highs in the 30s and the chance for a few flurries.

The chance for light snow and flurries will return Sunday night and Monday as a system drops in from the northwest. This keeps the cold air in place into the start of next week, but we look to see improving temps for the middle and end of the week.

