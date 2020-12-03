Advertisement

Fayette Heating & Air’s ‘Gift of Heat’ event will be virtual this year

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Heating & Air is giving the gift of heat this holiday season for those who don’t have a working HVAC system in their home.

The “Gift of Heat” is an annual event that will continue this year even in the midst of COVID-19.

For the past 14 holiday seasons, Fayette Heating & Air employees sift through hundreds of nominations, looking to see who they can help the most. But, like everything else in 2020, this year’s event will look different. It will be virtual, but still emotional.

“It’s good to have those good stories that really bring the emotion in a tear to your eye,” Jeff Coats, residential sales manager for Fayette Heating & Air.

Coates says all you have to do to qualify for a new system is have someone else nominate you by Friday, December 4, and have existing equipment in your house.

“There’s really no rhyme or reason behind it. We just know people. That the stories, that are down on their luck and they just need a little help, this new little help and I just don’t have the funds to afford it,” Coates said.

If you and your family are fortunate to win a new HVAC system, that is about $6,000 you don’t have to worry about this holiday season.

“We look forward to every year is something that everybody in this company loves helping people,” Coates said.

This year’s winners will be announced virtually on December 11.

You still have time to nominate someone, but Friday is the last day. You can take a recommendation over to Fayette Heating & Air at 817 Nandino Drive or you can fill one out online on their website.

