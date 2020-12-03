Health leaders pushing for compliance as cases soar in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington case numbers are soaring, with more than 400 new cases today, and it’s not the trend health officials want to see.

“It sounds like we’re repeating ourselves and we’re afraid that particularly on social media people will lose the message and thinking that ‘oh I’ve seen this before.’ You have, but it’s new numbers,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall says they expected a spike, but not this big.

The health department has reported more than 700 cases in just the first two days of December. All of the city’s top 10 single-day totals are in the past three weeks alone. The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 71.3 cases per 100,000 people, showing widespread infection throughout the community.

“It’s been too easy all along to point the finger at others. To say well this is at the jail or this is in the nursing home, or it’s UK Student or other college students. When the factors that it’s all of Lexington,” Hall said.

As scary as these records are, Hall says these records are sure to be shattered in the weeks after Thanksgiving, then again after Christmas.

“The fear for public health is that the worst is yet to come,” Hall said.

Hall is again asking people to follow public health guidance as we push through these tough winter months.

“When there is light, that light is at a far end of the tunnel. We are months away from widespread availability for the vaccine,” Hall said.

The Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Thursday until Saturday.

