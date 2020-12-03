Investigation continues into Lexington shooting that killed UK student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation continues into a deadly shooting in Lexington.

Lexington police haven’t released any new information about the shooting, but we’re learning more about the victim, 20-year-old Madilyn Grisham.

Lexington police haven’t released any new information about the shooting, but we’re learning more about the victim, 20-year-old Madilyn Grisham. (WKYT)

Police say Grisham and two other people were shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday at a party on Payne Street.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. It has raised more than $28,000 in just a few days.

They say Grisham was a junior at UK who had dreams of opening her own business one day. They described her as always laughing, dancing, singing, and smiling. They say she had a heart of gold that loved her family and friends.

Grisham’s death marks a sad growing record in Lexington. It’s the city’s 32nd homicide so far this year.

Police haven’t released any details about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington police. Police say if you have any information about this shooting, you should call them at (859) 258-3600.

The two other victims were taken to the hospital. Right now, we don’t have updates on their conditions.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.