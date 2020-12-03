John Wall traded to Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Washington Wizards are sending John Wall and a first-round draft pick to the Houston Rockets in a trade for Russell Westbrook.

Wall, who has played in just 73 games over the past three seasons, has three years left on a four-year $171 million dollar deal. The five-time All-Star missed all of last season due to injury.

The former Kentucky Wildcat will be reunited with his college teammate DeMarcus Cousins, who signed a one-year deal with the Rockets last month.

