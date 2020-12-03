Advertisement

Lexington company helping make seniors’ Christmas wishes come true

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season to give back.

A local real estate company is helping the elderly feel special this Christmas. The company is delivering gifts to long term care facilities and they want you to help out.

Eight years ago, Missy Ward fell on tough times.

“Depression and sadness hits us all especially during this pandemic,” said Ward.

To lift her spirits, she made gifts for residents living in long term care faculties. Rector Hayden, the real estate company she works for, joined the mission. Ward is asking for your help too.

“These were people’s moms and dads. They used to decorate and wrap the presents. Now, a lot of them are alone for the holidays,” Ward said.

But she says you can help them feel special by picking a tag from the Christmas tree inside Rector Hayden’s lobby. Seniors have written their wish lists and you get to be Santa.

“One of the seniors asked for a Simple Radio. It’s apparently a radio for Alzheimer’s patients,” Ward said. “You can put their music on it, their memories, and all they have to do is lift a button to be able to listen.”

Hundreds of people have donated gifts through the senior sleigh program.

“One of my favorite things is watching people go to the tree and look and become acquainted,” said Ward. “They’ll say, ‘oh those are soft circus peanuts. Those are my grandma’s favorite.’”

Ward says many times seniors get things they would never receive otherwise.

If you’re looking for a way to give back this season, here’s one way you can.

“When they open the gifts they’re like ‘wow, somebody actually cared enough to give a beautiful gift to me, somebody I don’t even know,’” said Ward.

You can find a senior’s wish list by visiting the Rector Hayden offices in Lexington and Georgetown. Gifts are due by December 11. The company plans to quarantine the gifts before delivering them to seniors.

