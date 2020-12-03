Lexington restaurant owner pays it forward despite pandemic struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many are facing the holiday season with uncertainty.

Some are stressed about making ends meet on top of bringing a joyful holiday season to their children.

Even through recent restrictions, one Lexington restaurant owner is doing what he can to, not only help his emplo y ees but to give back to the community as a whole.

Jeremy Ashby is the chef and owner of Azur Restaurant and Patio and the Lexington Diner. He says 2020 has been a hard year to be in the restaurant business. Despite his own struggles, he’s doing what he can to help others in the community.

Ashby says he’s making a difference, through lasagna.

After receiving a $2,500 donation, he’s making 200 lasagna dishes to give to the homeless in Lexington. He’s partnered with Father Jim Sichko, Papal Missionary of Pope Francis, to make the unique pasta recipe which he’ll also serve at his Lexington Diner.

All proceeds from these orders will go directly to his employees, who have hit hard times during Governor Beshear’s executive order to remove in-door dining at restaurants.

“I sure would like to make some people smile this Christmas, it’s been a tough year and you know these are real people, with real struggles,” Ashby says.

Ashby is hoping to start a movement. He’s asking anyone interested to buy a lasagna dish or to sponsor a meal.

To get involved, you can call the Lexington Diner at 859-303-5573.

