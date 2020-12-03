New COVID-19 testing site set up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be at a new location in Lexington this week.

A new testing site will be set up at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 601 Hill ‘N Dale Drive, near Southland Park.

As of the latest health department report, Lexington has seen 18,108 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll is at 123.

Wednesday’s report was also the single-highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases Lexington has seen so far with 409 cases.

Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary is the newest location for the mobile neighborhood testing program here in Lexington. I talked with Mayor Gorton today about testing, the new single day high in cases, and what we can do going forward in the fight against COVID 19. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/tTbhAp8Tee — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 3, 2020

The health department also says there have been 705 cases in just the first two days of December, with increases likely to continue the next few weeks because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“With the increase in reported cases, holidays, and overall greater awareness, we are seeing an increase in the demand for tests,” Mayor Gorton said. “We thank community partners, like Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary, and encourage everyone to take advantage of the numerous free testing locations around town.”

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Test results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

According to Gorton, Lexington’s testing availability is garnering national attention and she says the mobile neighborhood testing program is key to their efforts.

“We’ve gone deep into the neighborhoods, and that was our whole intent because we knew that some of our neighborhoods had people who couldn’t, you know they had high health disparity issues, they had higher levels of COVID in their populations. So, we’ve taken it right to the people,” Mayor Gorton said.

Testing at Mary Queen will be going from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 3-5.

There are also additional free public testing locations across Lexington. Click here for more.

