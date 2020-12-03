No. 23 Ohio St pulls away, routs Morehead State 77-44

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 16 points and No. 23 Ohio State pulled away from Morehead State for a 77-44 win. Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. had 11 points apiece for Ohio State. Kyle Young collected 10 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Ahrens finished with nine points. DeVon Cooper scored 13 points for Morehead State, which shot a dismal 25% from the floor.