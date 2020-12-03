Advertisement

Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after Lexington hit-and-run, police say

According to police, it happened Tuesday evening, just before 7, on the inner loop of New...
According to police, it happened Tuesday evening, just before 7, on the inner loop of New Circle, near Family Circle.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash on New Circle Road.

According to police, it happened Tuesday evening, just before 7, on the inner loop of New Circle, near Family Circle.

Police say a dark-colored passenger car struck a 54-year-old man. After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle swerved in front of other vehicles causing them to brake hard, which nearly caused another collision. The vehicle then continued on the inner loop of New Circle Road.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We’re told video surveillance was found near the crash scene and investigators are working to confirm the make and model of the involved vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

