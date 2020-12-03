Advertisement

Steelers’ Bud Dupree likely done for season

Initial tests reportedly indicate a torn ACL
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being...
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being injured playing against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pittsburgh Steeler’s linebacker Bud Dupree was injured during the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Initial tests reportedly indicate a torn ACL. The injury would sideline the former Kentucky Wildcat for the remainder of the season. Dupree was playing this season on the franchise tag, and is set to become a free agent in 2021.

