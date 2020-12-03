Steelers’ Bud Dupree likely done for season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pittsburgh Steeler’s linebacker Bud Dupree was injured during the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Initial tests reportedly indicate a torn ACL. The injury would sideline the former Kentucky Wildcat for the remainder of the season. Dupree was playing this season on the franchise tag, and is set to become a free agent in 2021.

We are praying for you, @bud_dupree. We know you will come back stronger than ever. Keep your head up. We love you. 🙏 — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 3, 2020

Initial tests on #Steelers LB Bud Dupree indicate a torn ACL, sources tell me and @AKinkhabwala. Tests coming to confirm but the team expects him to be lost for the reason. Crushing for the team and Dupree, who is playing on the franchise tag and is slated to be a free agent. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.