Steelers’ Bud Dupree likely done for season
Initial tests reportedly indicate a torn ACL
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pittsburgh Steeler’s linebacker Bud Dupree was injured during the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Initial tests reportedly indicate a torn ACL. The injury would sideline the former Kentucky Wildcat for the remainder of the season. Dupree was playing this season on the franchise tag, and is set to become a free agent in 2021.
