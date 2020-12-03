Advertisement

Still Serving: East End Tap and Table, Local Feed

By Andrea Walker
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The restaurant industry is being hit hard right now by Kentucky’s pandemic mandates. But many are finding new and creative ways to stay alive.

Andrea Walker recently got a chance to check out two local restaurants that are Still Serving.

East End Tap and Table in Lexington is a casual restaurant and tap house, serving scratch classic American fare with an international twist. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch dinner or drinks, they have you covered.

They’ve adjusted their hours because of the new pandemic restrictions, but you can still grab a bite or a drink Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Local Feed in Georgetown, is quickly becoming a favorite for folks in Central Kentucky. Thanks to their concept of made from scratch farm to table deliciousness and their ever-growing bourbon list and craft cocktails.

You can order online or by phone right now, but be sure to check it out once those restrictions are lifted. The atmosphere there is almost as good as the food, almost.

If you’d like us to highlight one of your favorite local spots, email StillServing@wkyt.com.

