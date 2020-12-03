Advertisement

Still Serving: Freshie’s Ice Cream & Soda Fountain

Opening a new restaurant isn't easy, but imagine opening a new ice cream shop, in the middle of winter, during a pandemic. That's what the folks at Freshie's Ice Cream & Soda Fountain are up against.
By Andrea Walker
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With restrictions on indoor dining, it’s a tough holiday season for many local restaurants. But many are still serving, some are even opening up for the first time.

Opening a new restaurant isn’t easy, but imagine opening a new ice cream shop, in the middle of winter, during a pandemic. That’s what the folks at Freshie’s Ice Cream & Soda Fountain are up against.

But despite all that, they’re still serving.

Retro Modern. That’s how owner Annie Williams describes, Freshie’s, located on Kenesaw Drive in Lexington’s Hartland Shopping Center.

“I feel like it really truly appeals to all ages,” Williams said.

The restaurant’s retro theme isn’t just skin deep, it’s what makes their product stand out.

“We have retro milkshake machines, which not only contributes to the overall atmosphere, they also blend a milkshake differently,” Williams said.

And, speaking from experience, the results are delicious.

Their soda fountain drinks are made the old fashioned way as well.

“Just like they did in the 50′s. We have filtered carbonated water that comes out of a vintage jack arm, and then each of our syrups are mixed by hand,” said Williams.

Because of the ban on indoor dining, Freshies is offering in-store pickup, curbside, and a drive-thru.

Williams says she looks forward to the day when folks can come in again, sit down and make new memories the old school way.

If you’d like to see your favorite local spot featured on our Still Serving segment, email StillServing@wkyt.com.

