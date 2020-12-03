Advertisement

Two people wanted for questioning in connection with Lincoln County murder case

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for Matthew Wilson and Una Mae Singleton.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are wanted for question in connection with a murder case in Lincoln County.

The coroner says 38-year-old Daniel Adams was found dead inside his home on Clear Fork Road Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for Matthew Wilson and Una Mae Singleton.

Anyone with information about them should call Detective Rob Oney at 606-365-2696.

Detectives say Adams’ truck was stolen from the scene. They’re looking for a 1993 green Ford Ranger with plate number 911 ZGA. They say it is similar to this one:

