Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 190,601 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.07 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 416 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 2,014.

As of Thursday, 1,810 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 415 are in the ICU, and 240 are on ventilators. At least 28,755 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear began his news conferencing announcing the 11 hospitals that will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives in the state:

All but seven counties in the state are in the red zone. You can find that data here.

WATCH | Big Bang Theory stars Zoom with Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients
