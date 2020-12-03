Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 190,601 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.07 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 416 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 2,014.

As of Thursday, 1,810 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 415 are in the ICU, and 240 are on ventilators. At least 28,755 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear began his news conferencing announcing the 11 hospitals that will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives in the state:

These are the hospital locations that the first allocation of vaccine will go to. That includes UK Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington. pic.twitter.com/6I2fPozaXX — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) December 3, 2020

All but seven counties in the state are in the red zone. You can find that data here.

