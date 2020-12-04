295 Lexington inmates postive for COVID-19 since mid-November

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Officials with the Lexington Division of Community Corrections have released the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases as they continue testing inmates and staff for the virus.

Since mid-November, 295 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. We’re told, of the 295 cases, 121 inmates are no longer considered to have active infections and have recovered.

The remaining 174 inmates who have tested positive are being isolated.

The report says the majority of the inmates who have tested positive have been symptom-free and there are currently no inmates needing hospital care related to COVID-19.

The inmate population, as of Friday’s report, is 962.

According to the report, 14 staff members are also positive for COVID-19.

Offiicals say testing for all staff will continue next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.