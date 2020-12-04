Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly showers pushing through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our short dry stretch has come to an end with chilly showers, but the cold spell is long from over as temperatures stay below average.

Keep your rain jacket and umbrella handy throughout today as showers move through the state. While most of the washout conditions of rain will be across portions of southern and eastern Kentucky, parts of central Kentucky will still get in on rounds of scattered showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures today are hardly changing throughout the day as we begin the day in the lower-40s, and by this afternoon, highs will still only be around the mid to lower-40s. At times winds could be gusty today.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will have dropped quickly into the lower-30s. Due to these freezing temperatures, I am slightly worried about bridges and overpasses becoming slick as any rain and dampness on roadways from the day before could turn to ice. Fortunately, we’ll have mostly dry conditions in the forecast with a few flakes possible but no real snowfall accumulation. After a cold start to the morning, afternoon temperatures won’t get a whole lot better as highs are only expected to reach into the mid-30s. We also have a football game then by Saturday night with UK taking on South Carolina at 7:30, which is expected to stay dry as well but will be on the cold side as temperatures will then cool back down into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

We keep our dry streak going through Sunday before another upper lever low dives down into our area by Sunday night and Monday. This next system could bring more snow flurries back into the forecast for Monday, with light snow expected. Then, through most of next week will return to another dry pattern. Temperatures will also still come in below average through the beginning of next week, with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, there is some relief in sight. As we get towards the middle and end of next week, highs could return to our average temperature for this time of year in the upper-40s.

