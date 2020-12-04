Advertisement

Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor

A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another...
A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.(WAVE3 News)
By John P. Wise, WAVE
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There will be no special prosecutor appointed to the Breonna Taylor case.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Unhappy with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to directly charge any of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in Taylor’s death, her mother, Tamika Palmer, requested a special prosecutor.

On Friday, the state’s Prosecutors Advisory Council announced during a virtual call that based on Kentucky law, the group does not have the authority to fulfill Palmer’s request.

LMPD officers shot and killed the 26-year-old Taylor during a narcotics raid at her home in March. Cameron announced in September that one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into nearby apartments. He has since been fired.

The other two officers involved in the raid, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K
When COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, Kentuckians might be part of a new registry.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
Lexington police haven’t released any new information about the shooting, but we’re learning...
Investigation continues into Lexington shooting that killed UK student
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
WKYT Investigates | Wasp dope
WKYT Investigates | ‘Wasp dope’

Latest News

An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment decreases nationwide
An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment drops nationwide
Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy
DHL Express CEO John Pearson promises to deliver frozen vaccine shipments to the developing...
COVID: DHL promises to deliver frozen vaccines