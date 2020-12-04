Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Ugly Start To The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold rain is pushing across much of Kentucky today as a fast-moving system impacts our weather. The reason this is moving so quickly is because the system coming in behind it is showing up much stronger for late Sunday and Monday. This is starting to take on an interesting look and could very well become a light snow maker in our region.

Today’s rain is heaviest across the east and southeast where local half to one inch amounts may show up. Farther north and west, rain will be much lighter and won’t hang around as long.

Lots of low clouds will linger through tonight and into Saturday. This may be able to fire off a few snowflakes across central and eastern Kentucky as a seasonal brand of cold air continues.

This brings us to the system dropping in from the northwest that tries to phase with another system working in. If we can get these two (and even a third dropping in) to fully hook up, then we are in business for another round of winter weather. Light snow and flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday.

The rest of the week looks fairly calm.

