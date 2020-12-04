Advertisement

Edwards leads No. 11 Kentucky women in Howard’s return

Dre’Una Edwards scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds(UK Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Dre’Una Edwards scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 11 Kentucky closed the game with an 11-0 run for a 60-49 win over Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The game marked the return of All-American Rhyne Howard, who was suspended for the first two games of Kentucky’s season. Kentucky starting forward Tatyana Wyatt missed her final game because of suspension. Five different players scored down the stretch for Kentucky while Kansas State missed its last five shots and two free throws and had a turnover. Christianna Carr had 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Rachel Ranke 12 for Kansas State.

