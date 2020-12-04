Family begging for answers after UK student killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been five days since Madilyn Grisham was shot and killed in Lexington.

Her family says this week has been difficult, especially because they still don’t have any answers.

“We’re just trying to keep it together, day by day,” said Katrina Grisham, Madilyn’s aunt. “Trying to get things that need to be taken care of, taken care of. What else can you do?”

Katrina remembers her niece as the kind of person who brought joy to everyone around her and never met a stranger. Friends describe Madilyn as always laughing, dancing, singing, and smiling.

The 20-year-old UK student Madilyn Grisham was shot and killed at a reported party on Payne Street early Sunday morning. (Grisham family)

The 20-year-old UK student was shot and killed at a reported party on Payne Street early Sunday morning. Katrina says the family doesn’t know much more beyond that.

So far, investigators haven’t released any details about a possible suspect or what led up to the deadly shooting.

That’s why her family is begging for answers because they know someone saw or heard something.

“It’s a small city. It’s a big/small city. Everybody knows everybody,” Katrina said. “So, if anybody knows anything, just step forward and do the right thing. Somebody knows something out there. Someone does.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling, online at Bluegrass Crime Stopper’s website, or through the P3 tips app.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. police have not released updates on their conditions.

