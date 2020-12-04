Former Tennessee teacher accused of raping teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a former high school teacher and coach has been jailed on accusations he raped a 16-year-old student at his home.

Nashville Metro Police say 30-year-old Timothy Williams was charged Thursday with aggravated statutory rape of a female student in connection with an encounter in June in Nashville.

News outlets report that Williams formerly taught and coached at Mt. Juliet High School. Police allege he communicated with the teen over social media.

The district says it suspended him upon learning of the allegations this summer and he subsequently resigned. Wilson remained jail Thursday.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.