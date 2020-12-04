Advertisement

Former Tennessee teacher accused of raping teen

Police in Tennessee say a former high school teacher and coach has been jailed on accusations he raped a 16-year-old student at his home.
File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a former high school teacher and coach has been jailed on accusations he raped a 16-year-old student at his home.

Nashville Metro Police say 30-year-old Timothy Williams was charged Thursday with aggravated statutory rape of a female student in connection with an encounter in June in Nashville.

News outlets report that Williams formerly taught and coached at Mt. Juliet High School. Police allege he communicated with the teen over social media.

The district says it suspended him upon learning of the allegations this summer and he subsequently resigned. Wilson remained jail Thursday.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day of pandemic; highest positivity rate since May
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K
The coffee shop off of Nicholasville Road is still open Wednesday morning, despite a court...
Brewed still open, offers discount for first responders after being ordered by judge to close
Michael Dean Tate, 78, was arrested at his home in Georgia on Nov. 14, 2019, in connection with...
Man pleads guilty to rape, sodomy and kidnapping in 1978 cold case, prosecutor says

Latest News

Kentucky city continues with adapted Christmas parade as other counties cancel
The second annual Gingerbread House Competition at Mustard Seed Hill was held in Millersburg.
Second annual gingerbread house competition held in Millersburg
Baptist Health Lexington will receive 975 doses from the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Baptist Health Lexington is one of 11 hospitals picked to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
Rowan County Clerk's Office
Rowan County Clerk’s Office closed next week
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after...
Kentucky mayor charged after falling asleep in drive-thru line, rear-ending a truck