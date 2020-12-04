Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The governor encouraged Kentuckians to stay strong in the fight against COVID-19, as he says the commonwealth is just days away from beginning to administer vaccines.

“These vaccines are right around the corner. Within the next 10 days or so we might be giving out the first vaccines,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means every loss of life and every extra infection that happens between now and then is entirely avoidable. So let’s fight harder than we ever have and do our part as Team Kentucky.”

Gov. Beshear reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 194,193 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.93 percent positivity rate.

As of Friday, 1,792 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 409 are in the ICU, and 230 are on ventilators. More than 30,000 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Top counties with the most positive cases Friday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Warren and Daviess.

The governor also reported 25 new deaths, bring the state’s death toll to 2,039.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 76-year-old man from Boone County; a 69-year-old woman from Caldwell County; an 84-year-old woman from Christian County; a 70-year-old woman from Crittenden County; a 70-year-old man from Elliott County; a 74-year-old man from Franklin County; a 72-year-old woman and two men, ages 74 and 87, from Greenup County; an 87-year-old man from Hopkins County; two men, ages 67 and 71, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 40 and 64, and a 99-year-old man from Johnson County; a 55-year-old man from Lawrence County; an 82-year-old man from Lewis County; a 73-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Madison County; a 94-year-old man from Marion County; a 97-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 91-year-old woman from Martin County; an 83-year-old woman from McCracken County; a 77-year-old woman from Monroe County; and an 85-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

