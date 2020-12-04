Advertisement

House fire kills two people in Pike County

(Story Blocks)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELBIANA, Ky. (WYMT) - A house fire started at Dry Fork in the Shelbiana community of Pike County just before 8 a.m. Friday.

State Police say two people died in the fire. The bodies were taken to Frankfort to be identified.

The Red Cross is assisting the families that were involved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you as we learn more.

