House fire kills two people in Pike County

SHELBIANA, Ky. (WYMT) - A house fire started at Dry Fork in the Shelbiana community of Pike County just before 8 a.m. Friday.

State Police say two people died in the fire. The bodies were taken to Frankfort to be identified.

The Red Cross is assisting the families that were involved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you as we learn more.

