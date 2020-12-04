Advertisement

Kentucky city continues with adapted Christmas parade as other counties cancel

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Laurel County, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas events are getting cancelled left and right because of COVID-19 restrictions, but some counties are going ahead with parades.

Among them, the city of London is hosting its 31st annual parade this Saturday.

City tourism director Chris Robinson said both participants and attendees will be taking different steps along the route.

“People wanted it to happen,” he said. “We hope people enjoy it.”

The parade organizers partnered with the Laurel County Health Department to make changes to the parade.

“We have smaller groups, there aren’t any bands, it’s a smaller event all around, we have a mile and a half span for people to be socially distanced standing with their own families,” Robinson said.

Some counties have opted for reverse Christmas parades, but Robinson said that set up wouldn’t work on London’s Main Street, which is a highway.

He said he hopes reminders of the rules works.

“We can’t enforce, we will have signage along the streets, but we are asking people to do that and will have reminders over our town speaker system which ones essentially the length of the parade,” Robinson said.

The parade has been postponed due to weather. It will take place Saturday, Dec. 5 starting at 7 p-m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

