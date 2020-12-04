Advertisement

Kentucky mayor charged after falling asleep in drive-thru line, rear-ending a truck

Police say a Kentucky mayor has been charged with driving under the influence after she fell asleep at the wheel in a restaurant’s drive-thru line and later crashed.
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after...
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after allegedly slamming into another vehicle and a utility pole.(WAVE/LMCD)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky mayor has been charged with driving under the influence after she fell asleep at the wheel in a restaurant’s drive-thru line and later crashed.

A Louisville Metro Police arrest citation says officers arrested Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched after a car crashed into a utility pole. They found the 59-year-old standing near a damaged Cadillac.

The citation says witnesses alleged Chester-Burton had been asleep in a White Castle drive-thru line before she rear-ended a truck and drove away. She was jailed after failing a field sobriety test and released Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment for her.

