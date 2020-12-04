Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 12/6: VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Raymer; new Ky. Democratic Party chairman, Colmon Elridge

Kentucky Newsmakers for Dec. 6, 2020
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Raymer and Colmon Elridge, the new chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party.

Lexington is normally a tourism and convention destination with its natural beauty, history, horses, bourbon and basketball. But the pandemic has shut down, postponed and changed events in a way that has been very costly to the hospitality industry.

The local convention and visitors bureau is known as VisitLEX. Now, they’re urging folks to show as much local support as they can as we wait for the COVID-19 crisis to turn around.

VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Rayme joins us to discuss.

It was a tough November election that left Democrats diminished even further in Frankfort.

Colmon Elridge has taken over as chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party after a very tough November election for the ‘blue team.’

It’s a low watermark for the Democrats in Frankfort and while President-elect Biden won the White House nationwide, Kentucky went solidly for President Trump and easily re-elected Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr in the bluegrass.

Elridge is a longtime party activist and he was a special advisor to former two-term Governor Steve Beshear. Now, he makes history as the first African American to lead the Kentucky Democratic Party.

He joins us to talk about the challenges he faces in trying to rebuild the state party.

Let’s lighten up and brighten up a little literally here at the holidays. A Cynthiana home is one of those with ‘over the top’ decorations the everybody loves to go see.

Our Amber Philpot takes us to her home county to show us the decked out place.

