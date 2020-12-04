Advertisement

Lexington reports 297 new COVID-19 cases

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department...
There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 297 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Thursday, December 3.

That’s the fifth-highest one-day increase in cases.

The health department says the report also includes five COVID-19-related deaths from October and November that had not been previously confirmed.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Fayette County since the beginning of the pandemic to 18,405. The death toll is at 128.

There have been 1,002 cases in just the first three days of December, and the health department says increases are likely to continue the next few weeks because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 28
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14
  • 255 cases, Nov. 11

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 74.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The state’s total number of cases is 190,601. The death toll is 2,014 and the state’s positivity rate is 10.07 percent.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K
Lexington police haven’t released any new information about the shooting, but we’re learning...
Investigation continues into Lexington shooting that killed UK student
When COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, Kentuckians might be part of a new registry.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
WKYT Investigates | Wasp dope
WKYT Investigates | ‘Wasp dope’

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
The sheriff’s office says Matthew Wilson and Una Mae Singleton were arrested on Thursday.
Couple arrested in Lincoln County murder case
Rain
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly showers pushing through
Study reveals increased suicide rates across U.S.