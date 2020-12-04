Louisville men’s basketball pausing team activities after positive COVID-19 test

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Louisville men’s basketball program is pausing all basketball activities following a positve COVID-19 test in the program. The positive test result was detected during the team’s Thursday testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” said U of L Athletics Director Vince Tyra.

The Cardinals game against UNC Greensboro scheduled for Friday has been canceled. The team’s next two scheduled games are Dec. 9 at Wisconsin and Dec. 16 against NC State.

