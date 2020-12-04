Advertisement

Louisville men’s basketball pausing team activities after positive COVID-19 test

The Cardinals game against UNC Greensboro scheduled for Friday has been canceled
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Louisville men’s basketball program is pausing all basketball activities following a positve COVID-19 test in the program. The positive test result was detected during the team’s Thursday testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” said U of L Athletics Director Vince Tyra.

The Cardinals game against UNC Greensboro scheduled for Friday has been canceled. The team’s next two scheduled games are Dec. 9 at Wisconsin and Dec. 16 against NC State.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day of pandemic; highest positivity rate since May
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K
The coffee shop off of Nicholasville Road is still open Wednesday morning, despite a court...
Brewed still open, offers discount for first responders after being ordered by judge to close
Michael Dean Tate, 78, was arrested at his home in Georgia on Nov. 14, 2019, in connection with...
Man pleads guilty to rape, sodomy and kidnapping in 1978 cold case, prosecutor says

Latest News

Dre’Una Edwards scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds
Edwards leads No. 11 Kentucky women in Howard’s return
Anthony Davis scores 34 for the Lakers.
Anthony Davis inking 5-year deal to return to Lakers
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Churchill Downs announces all-inclusive ticket plan, safety measures for 2021 Kentucky Derby
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball, Detroit Mercy reschedule game for Dec. 15