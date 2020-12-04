Mayor Gorton names new Lexington fire chief
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has announced who will be Lexington’s next fire chief.
In a tweet Friday morning, Gorton said she has named Jason Wells the new chief.
She says Wells is a 25-year veteran of the Lexington Fire Department with a broad range of experience. He currently serves as Assistant Chief of Administration.
Wells replaces former chief Kristin Chilton who announced her retirement in October.
