Mayor Gorton names new Lexington fire chief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has announced who will be Lexington’s next fire chief.

In a tweet Friday morning, Gorton said she has named Jason Wells the new chief.

She says Wells is a 25-year veteran of the Lexington Fire Department with a broad range of experience. He currently serves as Assistant Chief of Administration.

Wells replaces former chief Kristin Chilton who announced her retirement in October.

We also thank current @LexKYFire Chief Kristin Chilton for her 28 years of service to Lexington, and hope she enjoys a wonderful retirement. (2/2) — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.