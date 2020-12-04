Advertisement

Mayor Gorton names new Lexington fire chief

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has announced who will be Lexington’s next fire chief.

In a tweet Friday morning, Gorton said she has named Jason Wells the new chief.

She says Wells is a 25-year veteran of the Lexington Fire Department with a broad range of experience. He currently serves as Assistant Chief of Administration.

Wells replaces former chief Kristin Chilton who announced her retirement in October.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K
When COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, Kentuckians might be part of a new registry.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
Lexington police haven’t released any new information about the shooting, but we’re learning...
Investigation continues into Lexington shooting that killed UK student
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
WKYT Investigates | Wasp dope
WKYT Investigates | ‘Wasp dope’

Latest News

Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers battle over mask use at state Capitol
The University of Kentucky is one of the 11 hospitals receiving the first shipment in Kentucky....
UK Hospital prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Couple arrested in Lincoln County murder case
WATCH | Couple arrested in Lincoln County murder case
AMEN House handing out thousands of food boxes Friday
AMEN House handing out thousands of food boxes Friday
Mayor Gorton names new Lexington fire chief
Mayor Gorton names new Lexington fire chief