Nicholas County sticking with virtual learning for now after upgrade to COVID-19 orange zone

NICHOLAS CO., Ky. (WKYT) - While more counties across Kentucky are ending up in the red zone for COVID-19, Nicholas County is now in the orange zone.

This means schools in the district have the option to return to in-person instruction.

However, Superintendent Doug Bechanan says they’re taking their time bringing students back into the building.

Superintendent Bechanan tells me the local health department is reporting numbers considered to be in the red zone, so schools will stick to NTI pic.twitter.com/pHMCVlXKk9 — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) December 4, 2020

While Nicholas County is in the orange zone on the state map, Bechanan tells us the health department is still considering the county’s rate to be in the red.

Because of this, students will stick to virtual learning for now.

Bechanan says the district went virtual for a couple of weeks when Nicholas County hit the red zone. They went virtual again before Thanksgiving, along with other schools across the state.

Bechanan says he feels virtual schooling and interventional services can meet the needs of students. He says teachers have been working hours on end to provide the best education possible.

“They’re going out of their way, coming up with conventional ways of communicating with students or meeting their needs and we’re just so, so proud of the professionalism that they’ve shown,” Bechanan said.

Bechanan says every Thursday the district reevaluates the state map and speaks to the health department.

Then, they make the decision for what schooling will look like for students that coming week.

