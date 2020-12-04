Advertisement

Nicholas County sticking with virtual learning for now after upgrade to COVID-19 orange zone

By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS CO., Ky. (WKYT) - While more counties across Kentucky are ending up in the red zone for COVID-19, Nicholas County is now in the orange zone.

This means schools in the district have the option to return to in-person instruction.

However, Superintendent Doug Bechanan says they’re taking their time bringing students back into the building.

While Nicholas County is in the orange zone on the state map, Bechanan tells us the health department is still considering the county’s rate to be in the red.

Because of this, students will stick to virtual learning for now.

Bechanan says the district went virtual for a couple of weeks when Nicholas County hit the red zone. They went virtual again before Thanksgiving, along with other schools across the state.

Bechanan says he feels virtual schooling and interventional services can meet the needs of students. He says teachers have been working hours on end to provide the best education possible.

“They’re going out of their way, coming up with conventional ways of communicating with students or meeting their needs and we’re just so, so proud of the professionalism that they’ve shown,” Bechanan said.

Bechanan says every Thursday the district reevaluates the state map and speaks to the health department.

Then, they make the decision for what schooling will look like for students that coming week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K
When COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, Kentuckians might be part of a new registry.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
Lexington police haven’t released any new information about the shooting, but we’re learning...
Investigation continues into Lexington shooting that killed UK student
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
WKYT Investigates | Wasp dope
WKYT Investigates | ‘Wasp dope’

Latest News

Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers battle over mask use at state Capitol
The University of Kentucky is one of the 11 hospitals receiving the first shipment in Kentucky....
UK Hospital prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Couple arrested in Lincoln County murder case
WATCH | Couple arrested in Lincoln County murder case
Mayor Gorton names new Lexington fire chief
Mayor Gorton names new Lexington fire chief
AMEN House handing out thousands of food boxes Friday
AMEN House handing out thousands of food boxes Friday