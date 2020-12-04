Advertisement

No. 20 Kentucky set to face Georgia Tech in Atlanta

The Wildcats (1-2) are looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to No. 7 Kansas.
Terrence Clarke and Jacob Toppin.
Terrence Clarke and Jacob Toppin.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - No. 20 Kentucky (1-2) is set to face Georgia Tech (0-2) Sunday at 5:00 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Kentucky visits Georgia Tech in an early season matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Georgia Tech lost 83-73 at home to Mercer on Nov. 27, while Kentucky came up short in a 65-62 game to Kansas on Tuesday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Georgia Tech has relied on senior leadership while Kentucky has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 74 percent of Georgia Tech’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew have collectively accounted for 75 percent of all Kentucky scoring.

MIGHTY MOSES: Wright has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Yellow Jackets have averaged 35 free throws per game.

