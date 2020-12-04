Advertisement

Perry County man accused of shooting two kids in October pleads not guilty

By Brooke Marshall and Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST
Updated 12/3/20

HAZARD, KY (WYMT) -

David Hampton was arraigned in Circuit Court on Thursday.

Circuit Judge Allison Wells appointed him a public defender and accepted the plea of not guilty.

A trial date is set for May 17th, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Original Story 11/20/20

The man accused of shooting two children and killing one of them in Perry County last month was indicted Friday.

Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair said a grand jury indicted David Hampton on one count of murder, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of resisting arrest.

Circuit Judge Allison Wells ordered Hampton to be held on a $1 million bond.

Following the indictment, Blair said,” This case is a tragedy for the community and my office will be committing all resources for the justice of this little girl and the family.”

We are waiting to learn when Hampton will be arraigned.

