Rowan County Clerk’s Office closed next week

Rowan County Clerk's Office
Rowan County Clerk's Office(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County Clerk’s Office will be closed next week to in-person services.

This is after an employee was exposed to COVID-19.

Although in-person services are closed, officials say you can drop off paperwork in drop boxes. One is located outside, the other is in the courthouse lobby.

They will also process mailed and online renewals.

