Advertisement

SEC revamps December schedule to make up for postponed games

The new schedule for Dec. 19 includes Vanderbilt’s game at No. 11 Georgia that could not be played as scheduled on Saturday.
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.(Dale Zanine | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has announced a revamped schedule of games to be played on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 as a result of virus-related postponements.

The new schedule for Dec. 19 includes Vanderbilt’s game at No. 11 Georgia that could not be played as scheduled on Saturday.

The rescheduling was made necessary following postponements due to the SEC’s COVID-19 protocols. Georgia’s game at Missouri, originally scheduled for Nov. 14, will be played on Dec. 12.

With Vanderbilt’s specialists unable to participate at Missouri last week, Sarah Fuller made history as the first woman to play in a Power Five conference game.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reveals 11 hospitals that will get first doses of vaccine in Ky.; death toll passes 2K
When COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, Kentuckians might be part of a new registry.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
Lexington police haven’t released any new information about the shooting, but we’re learning...
Investigation continues into Lexington shooting that killed UK student
WKYT Investigates | Wasp dope
WKYT Investigates | ‘Wasp dope’
The sheriff’s office says Matthew Wilson and Una Mae Singleton were arrested on Thursday.
Couple arrested in Lincoln County murder case

Latest News

Terrence Clarke and Jacob Toppin.
No. 20 Kentucky set to face Georgia Tech in Atlanta
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville men’s basketball pausing team activities after positive COVID-19 test
Dre’Una Edwards scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds
Edwards leads No. 11 Kentucky women in Howard’s return
Anthony Davis scores 34 for the Lakers.
Anthony Davis inking 5-year deal to return to Lakers