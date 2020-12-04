Second annual gingerbread house competition held in Millersburg

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The best of the best when it comes to gingerbread was crowned Thursday night in central Kentucky!

The second annual Gingerbread House Competition at Mustard Seed Hill was held in Millersburg. Our Amber Philpott was a judge!

The competition featured more than 80 gingerbread houses, ranging in categories from children bakers all the way up to the professionals.

This year, judging was not open to the public, and instead Mustard Seed held a Facebook Live event to show off the creations and of course crown the best gingerbread house this Christmas.

The grad prize of the pastry chef category was Cameron Tinker at Tinker’s Cakes. Tinker took home $2,000 for her creation.

You’re invited to Mustard Seed Hill to see their Christmas light spectacular display. It’s free, but it’s $5 to see the gingerbread exhibit that opens this Friday.

Mustard Seed is on the ground of the former Millersburg Military Institute.

You can rewatch the competition here at Mustard Seed Hill’s Facebook page.

